Goa Students To Get Virtual Internships Amid Pandemic

While educational institutions in Goa remain shut amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the state directorate of education has decided to involve students in a private internship initiative that will give them a chance to work from home.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 10, 2020 11:55 am IST

Students in Goa will get virtual internships amid pandemic
Panaji:

In a circular issued on Thursday, state director of education Vandana Rao asked schools to enrol students in Internshala, a private internship platform.

Although the circular did not specify the age group of students, high schools and higher secondary schools will be involved in the programme, an official said.

"There are over four million students and one lakh- plus companies that regularly use the platform. After successful completion of listed internship opportunities on Internshala portal, students can earn a small stipend and a certificate of merit," the circular states.

The programme will be offered to students under the National Skill Development Corporation''s (NSDC) "Samagra Shiksha" scheme.

The initiative was envisaged to ensure continuity in learning with practical exposure, Rao said in the circular, adding that students will also get a glimpse of the corporate world from the comfort of their homes.

The academic year in the state, which was supposed to start in June, has been delayed on account of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.

