  • Home
  • Education
  • Goa: No Reopening Of Schools Till Next Month, Says Pramod Sawant

Goa: No Reopening Of Schools Till Next Month, Says Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday ruled out reopening of schools in the state before October 2. The government will review the coronavirus situation on October 2 after consulting the stakeholders before deciding to open the schools.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 18, 2020 8:08 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Delhi Government's Project For Awareness Against Drug Abuse Among Schoolchildren To Go Online
National Education Policy Suggests Revolutionary Changes In Education Sector: Rajnath Singh
Unlock-4: Gujarat Government Decides Against Reopening Schools From September 21
National Education Policy: Education Minister Invites President For Virtual Program On NEP 2020
NRTI Result 2020 Announced, Check BBA, BSc Merit List At Nrti.edu.in
NEP Backward Looking Document, Says Mallikarjun Kharge In Rajya Sabha
Goa: No Reopening Of Schools Till Next Month, Says Pramod Sawant
Goa: No Reopening Of Schools Till Next Month, Says Pramod Sawant
New Delhi:

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday ruled out reopening of schools in the state before October 2. The government will review the coronavirus situation on October 2 after consulting the stakeholders before deciding to open the schools, he said. Schools will be opened in a staggered manner with class 10, 12 resuming first, he added.

The Chief Minister was talking to reporters after holding discussions with officials of the Education Department, representatives of principals, Parent Teachers Associations and others on the issue.

The government does not want to restart schools against the wishes of parents, he said. The reopening of schools has been put off till October 2 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, he said.

He also said that in the meantime online classes will continue. Goa is the only state which has trained all its teachers in how to conduct online classes, he said.

Click here for more Education News
Goa Education Department Goa schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NATA 2nd Exam Result Tomorrow; Around 23,000 Students Await NATA Results
NATA 2nd Exam Result Tomorrow; Around 23,000 Students Await NATA Results
NLAT Row: NLSIU Justifies Separate Entrance Test, Supreme Court Reserves Verdict On Its Validity
NLAT Row: NLSIU Justifies Separate Entrance Test, Supreme Court Reserves Verdict On Its Validity
Delhi Government Forcing Colleges To Pay Salaries From Students' Fund, Alleges DUPA
Delhi Government Forcing Colleges To Pay Salaries From Students' Fund, Alleges DUPA
Mahatma Gandhi University Admission 2020: Registration For PG Courses Starts At Cap.mgu.ac.in
Mahatma Gandhi University Admission 2020: Registration For PG Courses Starts At Cap.mgu.ac.in
UGC Allows NEHU To Hold Exams In October Following Meghalaya Government Request: Minister
UGC Allows NEHU To Hold Exams In October Following Meghalaya Government Request: Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................