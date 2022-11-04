Goa NEET UG Counselling 2022: Schedule For Admission To B Pharm, NEET-Based Courses Released At Dte.goa.gov.in

  • Home
NEET UG 2022 schedule for admission to MBBS, BDS, BHMC, BPharm and other NEET-based courses is released at dte.goa.gov.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 4, 2022 3:49 pm IST

NEET UG 2022 schedule for admission to MBBS, BDS, BHMC, BPharm and other NEET-based courses is out.
Image credit: Shutterstock

Goa NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Government of Goa has released the Goa National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 schedule for admission to MBBS, BDS, BHMC, BPharm and other NEET-based courses. Candidates can check and download the admission schedule through the official website- dte.goa.gov.in.

Goa NEET UG 2022 Schedule For Admissions to B Pharm, NEET-Based Courses Direct Link

Candidates for admission to MBBS, BDS, BPharm, AHS, BAMS, BHMS, BSc Nursing and other medical courses need to report on November 10 and November 11, 2022.

Goa NEET UG 2022 Admissions to B Pharm, NEET-Based Courses: Steps To Download Schedule Online

  1. Go to the official website of DTE, Goa- dte.goa.gov.in.
  2. From the latest news section, click on the “Schedule of Admissions to B Pharm & NEET Based Courses” link.
  3. The schedule of admission to the first year of NEET and GCET-based BPharm degree courses will get displayed on the screen.
  4. Download and take a printout of the schedule.

For admissions to BPharm and NEET-based courses, candidates under CSP, Non-Resident Indian (NRI), General (PwD) and General (Open, including EWS) categories whose names are in the merit list between 1-300 will have to report at 10 am on November 10. While those whose names are under the General Open category and secured a rank between 301-500 will have to report at 10.30 am.

The ESM, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST-PwD), ST (Open), Other Backward Caste (OBC-PwD), and OBC (Open) category candidates need to report at 11 am. All MAFSU registered candidates for admission to the BVSc and AH programme need to report at 11:15 am on November 10.

