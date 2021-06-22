  • Home
  • Education
  • Goa Institute Of Management Ranked Pioneering B-School In Positive Impact Rating

Goa Institute Of Management Ranked Pioneering B-School In Positive Impact Rating

The report was launched at the United Nations Principles for Responsible Management Education Global Forum event held virtually from New York.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 22, 2021 5:44 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Atal Incubation Centre Launched At Goa Institute of Management
IIM Udaipur Begins 9-Day Long Virtual Engagement And Learning Programme
IIT Madras’ BSc In Programming And Data Science: All You Need To Know
Hyderabad University Researchers Discover Flatworms Can Sense Light Without Eyes
Institution Of Engineering And Technology Announces India Scholarship Award 2021
Jamia Hamdard Appoints New Vice Chancellor
Goa Institute Of Management Ranked Pioneering B-School In Positive Impact Rating
Goa Institute Of Management has been ranked pioneering B-School
Panaji:

Goa Institute of Management (GIM) has been ranked as a pioneering B-school in the Positive Impact Rating 2021 recently. The report was launched at the United Nations Principles for Responsible Management Education Global Forum event held virtually from New York.

Recommended : Get important details about GIM Goa. Download Brochure

GIM Director Ajit Parulekar on Tuesday said the B-school emerged as a leader and was one of the 46 business schools from 21 countries worldwide that took part in the rating. Only four B-schools globally made it to the top-ranked Pioneering list, of which three hail from India, he added.

Along with GIM, SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Xavier School of Management, and University of Business and Technology Kosovo achieved the highest level of Positive Impact Rating (PIR) as pioneering schools.

They did this, thanks to innovative community-based actions, environmental and socially responsible culture and governance, and a strong teaching focus on responsible leadership, Mr Parulekar said. The PRI rates B-schools globally based on 'best for the world' rather than on 'best in the world' criteria, he noted.

He also said the rating asks students 20 questions in seven relevant impact dimensions that sit within three areas, including energising, educating and engaging.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Goa Institute of Management, Goa
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
‘If There Is One Fatality...’: Supreme Court Warns Andhra Pradesh About Board Exams
‘If There Is One Fatality...’: Supreme Court Warns Andhra Pradesh About Board Exams
Timeline: Major Announcements On CBSE, ISC Class 12 Board Exam
Timeline: Major Announcements On CBSE, ISC Class 12 Board Exam
Supreme Court Rejects Pleas Against Cancelling 12th Exams, Approves Evaluation Scheme
Supreme Court Rejects Pleas Against Cancelling 12th Exams, Approves Evaluation Scheme
JEE Main, NEET 2021: Students’ Body Asks For Multiple Attempts, Fixed Time Table
JEE Main, NEET 2021: Students’ Body Asks For Multiple Attempts, Fixed Time Table
IIM Udaipur Begins 9-Day Long Virtual Engagement And Learning Programme
IIM Udaipur Begins 9-Day Long Virtual Engagement And Learning Programme
.......................... Advertisement ..........................