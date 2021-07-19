  • Home
  • Education
  • Goa HSSC Results: 99.40 Per Cent Students Pass; Girls Perform Better

Goa HSSC Results: 99.40 Per Cent Students Pass; Girls Perform Better

Board chairperson Bhagirath Shetye said 99.39 per cent students in the Arts stream passed, while this figure was 99.66 per cent for the Commerce stream, 99.68 per cent in Science and 98.51 per cent in vocational subjects.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 19, 2021 7:09 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Live
Goa HSSC Result 2021 LIVE: GBSHSE Class 12th Result Date, Direct Link, Official Website
Goa Board Class 12 Results Declared; Mark Sheets On July 22
Goa Class 12 Result 2021 To Be Formally Announced Today Evening
Goa Class 12 HSSC Results 2021 To Be Formally Declared Tomorrow
Goa Board Releases Class 12 Evaluation Criteria
Goa Class 12 Board Exams Cancelled, Result To Be Based On Objective Criteria
Goa HSSC Results: 99.40 Per Cent Students Pass; Girls Perform Better
Goa Class 12 results out; girls outperform boys
Panaji:

The results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examination conducted by Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education which were declared on Monday evening saw 99.40 per cent students passing, including 99.74 per cent girls and 99.05 per cent boys, officials said here.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-book. 

Amid the cancellation of HSSC exams this year due the COVID-19 pandemic, the result was tabulated based on marks secured by the students in Class 10, 11 and Unit tests, as well as Class 12 mid-term and preliminary exams and periodical test, they said.

Board chairperson Bhagirath Shetye said 99.39 students in the Arts stream passed, while this figure was 99.66 per cent for the Commerce stream, 99.68 per cent in Science and 98.51 per cent in vocational subjects. Officials pointed out that higher secondary schools in rural areas of Sanguem, Canacona and Sattari secured 100 per cent pass results.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
GOA Class 12 Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Goa HSSC Result 2021 LIVE: GBSHSE Class 12th Result Date, Direct Link, Official Website
Live | Goa HSSC Result 2021 LIVE: GBSHSE Class 12th Result Date, Direct Link, Official Website
Pondicherry HSC Results 2021: All 14,674 Students Of Class 12 Declared Pass, Promoted
Pondicherry HSC Results 2021: All 14,674 Students Of Class 12 Declared Pass, Promoted
CBSE, ICSE, UP Board Result Live Updates: 10th, 12th Results Date, Time, Latest News
Live | CBSE, ICSE, UP Board Result Live Updates: 10th, 12th Results Date, Time, Latest News
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021: Karnataka To Declare Class 12 Results Tomorrow
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021: Karnataka To Declare Class 12 Results Tomorrow
Goa Board Class 12 Results Declared; Mark Sheets On July 22
Goa Board Class 12 Results Declared; Mark Sheets On July 22
.......................... Advertisement ..........................