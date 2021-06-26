Goa Board Class 12 evaluation criteria released

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GBSHE, has released the Class 12 evaluation criteria on the official website of GBSHE, gbshse.info. The board has decided to adopt the 30:30:40 formula for evaluating the theory part of all subjects for Class 12 students. Goa HSSC results 2021 will be declared by July 31, 2021.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-book.

The assessment of Class 12 students will be based on their performance in Class 12 mid-terms or preboards, Class 11 final exams and the result of the best three subjects out of the main 6/7 subjects in Class 10 board exams. 30 per cent (each) will be given to Class 10 and 11 marks, and 40 per cent weightage will be given to marks obtained in Class 12 internal examinations.

The assessment of the theory portion of 40/50/70/80 marks will be done as follows:

Subjects NSQF/CWSN Vocational Practical Non-Practical Theory 40 50 70 80 Practical/Internal Assessment Marks 60 100 30 20 Total Marks 100 150 100 100





For the General stream, 20 marks will be allotted for internal assessment for non-practical subjects and 30 marks are allotted for Board’s practical including assignment/project.

The external component of the Board’s examination carries 70/80 marks.

For the Vocational stream, the practical/core subject will carry 100 marks and the external theory component will carry 50 marks. For non-practical subjects like English and General Foundation Course, internal assessment carries 30 marks external component carries 70 marks.

For NSQF/CWSN subject, internal assessment carries 60 marks which include a practical component. The theory external component carries 40 marks.

The Higher Secondary School Certificate Examinations (Class 12) were to be held from April 24 to May 18, 2021. But due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic situation, the exams were postponed and subsequently cancelled. The Board had informed the Higher Secondary Schools under its jurisdiction that the Class 12 assessment will be made as per well-defined objective criterion in a time-bound manner.

Candidates will have an option to appear in the examination as and when the situation becomes conducive to hold the examination for those candidates who are not satisfied with the assessment through objective criterion.

The Board has directed schools to form a result committee consisting of principal and a minimum of four senior-most teachers (preferably one from each stream Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational, wherever is applicable) of the school teaching Class 12.

One teacher from neighbouring Higher Secondary School teaching Class 12 has to be co-opted by the school as the external member of the committee.