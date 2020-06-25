Goa HSSC result will be announced tomorrow

Goa Board 12th results will be announced on June 26, 2020. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) held the HSSC (class 12) public examinations from February 26, however the last three papers could not be conducted as per schedule due to the covid-19 pandemic. The remaining papers were eventually held from May 20 to May 22, 2020.

Goa board 12th result will be announced on the board's official website at 5 pm.

As per a notice released by Goa board, the result sheets will be emailed to respective schools on June 29, 2020. The mark sheets will be available in the schools from July 7, 2020.

The board will also release HSSC result booklet tomorrow which will be available on the board's website too. The same can be downloaded by the Heads of schools for official use.

The Board will also release list of websites where students will be able to check their result. Apart from the official website, Goa board result will also be available on private result websites like 'indiaresults.com' and 'examresults.net'.

In 2019, Goa Board 12th result was announced in April. Over 89% students cleared the HSSC exams in Goa last year. The pass percentage among girl students was 91.97%, and was 86.91% for boys.