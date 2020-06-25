Goa Board HSSC (Class 12) Result Tomorrow

Goa Board 12th results will be announced on June 26, 2020. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) held the HSSC (class 12) public examinations from February 26.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jun 25, 2020 1:52 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Goa Board HSSC (Class 12) Result Expected Next Week
Over 3000 Students Appear For Goa Board's HSSC Exam
Masks, Distancing In Classrooms For Karnataka Class 10 Exams Today
Assam HS Result 2020 Announced: Live Update
Assam HS Result 2020: When, Where, How To Check
HRD Ministry Releases NCERT Roadmap For 2020-21 Academic Session, Interim Reports on Curriculum By December
Goa Board HSSC (Class 12) Result Tomorrow
Goa HSSC result will be announced tomorrow
New Delhi:

Goa Board 12th results will be announced on June 26, 2020. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) held the HSSC (class 12) public examinations from February 26, however the last three papers could not be conducted as per schedule due to the covid-19 pandemic. The remaining papers were eventually held from May 20 to May 22, 2020.

Goa board 12th result will be announced on the board's official website at 5 pm.

As per a notice released by Goa board, the result sheets will be emailed to respective schools on June 29, 2020. The mark sheets will be available in the schools from July 7, 2020.

The board will also release HSSC result booklet tomorrow which will be available on the board's website too. The same can be downloaded by the Heads of schools for official use.

The Board will also release list of websites where students will be able to check their result. Apart from the official website, Goa board result will also be available on private result websites like 'indiaresults.com' and 'examresults.net'.

In 2019, Goa Board 12th result was announced in April. Over 89% students cleared the HSSC exams in Goa last year. The pass percentage among girl students was 91.97%, and was 86.91% for boys.

Click here for more Education News
Goa Board Class 12 Result Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) GOA board exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE To Supreme Court: Remaining Class 12 Exams From July 1 Cancelled
CBSE To Supreme Court: Remaining Class 12 Exams From July 1 Cancelled
GATE COAP 2020: Round 3 Offers Released, Candidates Have To Confirm By June 25
GATE COAP 2020: Round 3 Offers Released, Candidates Have To Confirm By June 25
Baksa District Students Excel In Assam Class 12 Exam 2020
Baksa District Students Excel In Assam Class 12 Exam 2020
IIT Bombay To Hold Online Classes From Next Semester
IIT Bombay To Hold Online Classes From Next Semester
IIT Madras, German Researchers Collaborate To Develop New Green Energy Materials
IIT Madras, German Researchers Collaborate To Develop New Green Energy Materials
.......................... Advertisement ..........................