Goa board 12th result is expected next week. An official from the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) confirmed that Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or class 12 exam results will be announced by next week. The board has finished evaluation of answer sheets and will announce result date on Monday or Tuesday.

Goa board HSSC exams were held in March but the board had to postpone exam for two papers in wake of the lockdown announced to contain coronavirus spread. The board finally held the exam for remaining papers in the last week of May.

Over 3,000 students appeared for the exam for the postponed papers in May. The board had to postpone two papers for SSC or class 10 exams as well, which were held from May 21 onwards.

In 2019, Goa Board declared 12th exam results in April. Over 89 per cent students cleared the HSSC exam. Out of the total 16,959 students who appeared for the exam, 15,187 qualified. Pass percentage among girls was 91.97 per cent and pass percentage among boys was 86.91 per cent.

Goa board 12th result when announced will be available on the board's official website, 'gbshse.gov.in'. Students would need their roll number and date of birth to check and download their result.