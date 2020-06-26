Goa Board Class 12 Exam Result Today

Goa HSSC result is expected today for a total of 18,121 candidates.

Goa Class 12 result is expected today. The Goa Board Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Examination or the Class 12 exam was held in February-March. The HSSC result will be available on the website of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE). A total of 18,121 candidates had appeared for the exam this year of which 4519 are from Arts stream, 5582 from Commerce and 5107 from Science. A total of 2913 vocational candidates had also appeared for the exam.

Goa HSSC Result 2020 Link

The board will email the result sheets to respective schools on June 29. The mark sheets will be available in the schools from July 7.

This year, the Goa Board could not conduct the exam for last three papers as per schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The remaining papers were eventually held from May 20 to May 22 after the state was declared green zone on May 1.

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Goa government has cancelled exams for all students up to Class 8. A circular issued by Goa Education Director Vandana Rao, in March, informed that exams for Classes 9 to 12 will be held as per schedule with schools asked to seat students one metre apart.

Meanwhile, the result of Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) will be announced later. The SSC exam had begun on May 21. Last year, a total of 16,952 students had appeared for the SSC exam of which 89.59% had passed.



