Decision on Goa Class 12 board exams will be taken by this evening

The Goa government will go through decisions taken by other states and also consult the Union Education Ministry before taking a call on Class 12 Goa board exams by Wednesday evening, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said. Notably, the Centre on Tuesday cancelled the CBSE Class 12 board exams in view of the COVID-19 situation.

After the government's decision, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also decided to cancel its Class 12 board examinations this year.

On Wednesday, Mr Sawant held a meeting with officials of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) and the state education department to decide on the pending Class 12 state board exams.

"We have three suggestions before us right now. One is to cancel the exams, the second is to declare results on internal assessment of marks (secured during the academic year) or allow those who are keen on taking the exam to appear for it, and the third is to declare both the results (internal assessment and final examination) together," Mr Sawant said.

The Goa government is looking into the suggestions and will study decisions taken by the education boards of various other states as well as consult the Union Education Ministry by Wednesday evening, he said.

"We will take a call in the matter by evening," the chief minister said.

"We are also considering various (higher) exams that science students take (after Class 12) like JEE, NEET. Hence, a decision on the Class 12 exams will be taken today considering all the factors," he said.

The CM said 21,000 students are eligible to appear for the Class 12 Goa board exams.