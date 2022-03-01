  • Home
Goa Government Withdraws Circular Making Parents' Consent Mandatory For Students To Attend Offline Classes

The new circular has come days after parents raised objections to the consent forms, which institutions were getting signed from them.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 1, 2022 8:15 pm IST | Source: PTI

All educational institutions have begun physical classes from last week
Panaji:

The Goa government on Tuesday withdrew a circular making parents' consent mandatory for children to attend classes in the offline mode. In a new circular issued during the day, State Education Director Bhushan Savaikar requested heads of government, government aided, unaided pre-primary, primary, secondary, higher secondary and special schools to not insist on parents' consent for students to physically attend classes.

The new circular has come days after parents raised objections to the consent forms, which institutions were getting signed from them.

All educational institutions have begun physical classes from last week, after the number of COVID-19 cases dropped drastically in the coastal state.

Savaikar said that the circular withdrawing the requirement of consent from parents has been issued with the approval of the competent authority.

Goa on Monday reported 18 new cases of coronavirus that took the tally of infections to 2,45,019, leaving the state with 271 active cases.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

