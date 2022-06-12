  • Home
The Goa government made this request to Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti during her visit to the state

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 12, 2022 6:23 pm IST
Goa Government Seeks Centre's Nod For Setting Up 60 New Anganwadis In State
Goa govt seeks Centre's nod for setting up 60 new anganwadis (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Panaji:

The Goa government on Sunday sought the Centre's sanction to set up 60 anganwadis, a type of rural child care centres, in the state to commemorate 60 years of its liberation, a minister said. The state government made this request to Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti during her visit to the state on Sunday, state minister Vishwajit Rane told reporters.

"This year, we are celebrating 60 years of Goa's Liberation, so we have urged the central ministry to sanction 60 anganwadis in addition to the existing 1,262 ones," the state Women and Child Development Minister said after attending a zonal meeting chaired by Irani on eight years of achievements of the Centre.

ALSO READ | Concerned Over NAS Report, Goa CM Calls For Focussed Efforts To Improve Maths Learning Outcomes In Students

The representatives from Maharashtra, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu had participated in the zonal meeting. He also said that the Goa government has also demanded Centre's help to create two model angwadias in each block.

There are 12 blocks in the state. The state government cannot modify some of the existing anganwadis, which are being run from rented premises, Rane said, adding, "A total of 700 anganwadis operate from rented premises."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

