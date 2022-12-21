Goa Government Identifying Suitable Land To Set Up Permanent IIT Goa Campus: Chief Minister

  • Home
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the government will identify another land for setting up the permanent IIT campus. The plan to set up the permanent campus suffered setbacks on two occasions.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 21, 2022 3:50 pm IST

IIT Goa to have a permanent campus
Panaji:

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the government will identify another land for setting up the permanent IIT campus in the coastal state after the Centre recently said the project site in Sanguem was not suitable. Notably, the plan to set up the permanent campus suffered setbacks on two occasions.

In January 2021, the proposed IIT Goa campus project was shifted out of Shel-Melavali village in Sattari taluka following protests by villagers. On the latest occasion, the Centre claimed the site at Cotarlim village in Sanguem was "inadequate" to set up the facility.

"The IIT Goa campus would be set up for sure. We are identifying the suitable land to set up the facility,” Mr Sawant told reporters after attending the state cabinet meeting.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

