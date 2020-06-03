  • Home
  • Education
  • Goa Government Defers Reopening Of Schools Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Goa Government Defers Reopening Of Schools Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The Goa government on Wednesday deferred its scheduled reopening of schools in the first week of June in keeping with the fresh guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, an official said.

Education | Edited by Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 3, 2020 2:58 pm IST | Source: Press Trust of India

RELATED NEWS

Education Minister Launches Alternative Academic Calendar For Higher Secondary Classes
Schools In Jammu And Kashmir To Remain Closed Till June 15
NCERT Announces ERaksha Competition On Online Safety, Tackling Fake News
Rajasthan Chief Minister Directs Officials To Conduct University Exams In July
No Change Of Exam Centre Within District, Request Only Through Schools: CBSE
Payment Of Semester Fee: Jammu And Kashmir Students' Body Seeks Amarinder Singh's Intervention
Goa Government Defers Reopening Of Schools Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Goa government has deferred reopening of schools amid COVID-19 outbreak
Panaji:

The Goa government on Wednesday deferred its scheduled reopening of schools in the first week of June in keeping with the fresh guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, an official said.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, director of education Vandana Rao said the department had earlier informed schools about reopening for the academic year.

As per the state government's previous circular on the matter, schools were supposed to reopen in the first week of June. However, due to the MHA's guidelines issued on May 30 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the scheduled reopening of schools will be deferred, she said.

Schools will be intimated about fresh dates after holding discussions with stakeholders as per the Centre's guidelines, the senior official said. "During this time, schools are advised to support students in every possible way by making the best use of technology," the circular read.

Click here for more Education News
Goa Board Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination Goa Board Goa schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Nagaland Board Scrutiny 2020: Last Date To Apply For NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Scrutiny Is June 30
Nagaland Board Scrutiny 2020: Last Date To Apply For NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Scrutiny Is June 30
Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2020: Government To Open Hostels From June 11 For Students
Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2020: Government To Open Hostels From June 11 For Students
Offline Exams After University Reopens: JNU
Offline Exams After University Reopens: JNU
Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Result 2020 Announced: Live Update
Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Result 2020 Announced: Live Update
Education Minister Launches Alternative Academic Calendar For Higher Secondary Classes
Education Minister Launches Alternative Academic Calendar For Higher Secondary Classes
.......................... Advertisement ..........................