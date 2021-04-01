Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) To Be Held On June 15, 16

GCET 2021 to be held on June 15, 16

The Directorate of Technical Education, Goa has revised the dates for Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) exam date 2021 to June 15 and 16. The application process will begin on May 10 at the official website dte.goa.gov.in. Candidates will have to download the application form and submit them in the online mode. GCET applications will be accepted between May 17 to 22. Candidates can continue submitting the GCET applications till June 4 with late fee.

GCET 2021 exam will be held on June 15 and June 16. The result will be announced on June 22.

GCET 2021 Exam Time-Table

The GCET candidates will appear for three separate papers Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM). Physics and Chemistry papers will be on June 15. Maths paper will be on June 16.

Physics paper will be from 10 am to 12 pm, Chemistry paper will be from 2 pm to 6 pm and the Maths paper will be from 10 am to 12 pm.

GCET 2021 Exam Centres

The entrance exam will be conducted at 15 exam centres across Goa in Tiswadi Cujira(Bambolim) , Panaji , Verna, Navelim, Vasco, Mapusa , Ponda, Ponda(Farmagudi) , Bicholim, Curchorem, Porvorim, Assagao, Sanquelim , Cuncolim and Dharbandora.

GCET will be conducted for admissions to undergraduate admissions into engineering and pharmacy courses in Goa. The exam will be based on the Class 12 syllabus of Goa Board for Physics, Chemistry and Maths.

Students aspiring for admission only to BPharm course need not answer Mathematics subject at GCET-2021.