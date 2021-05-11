Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) Application Postponed; New Date Soon

Goa postpones GCET application process

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa, has postponed the application process for Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET). Earlier scheduled to start from May 17, is now deferred until further notice. GCET is held for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses in Goa. Candidates qualifying the entrance test will have to participate in GCET counselling for admission to the participating institutes of Goa.

“Acceptance ofGCET 2021 application forms from 17th May, 2021 is deferred. Fresh schedule of acceptance, with details shall be duly notified on this website,” a notice on the DTE website read.

GCET 2021 is scheduled for June 15 and 16. The GCET candidates will appear for three separate papers Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM). While Physics and Chemistry papers is scheduled to be held on June 15, Maths paper will be on June 16. Physics paper will be conducted between 10 am and 12 pm, Chemistry paper will be from 2 pm to 6 pm and the Maths paper will be from 10 am to 12 pm.

The entrance exam will be conducted at 15 exam centres across Goa in Tiswadi Cujira(Bambolim) , Panaji , Verna, Navelim, Vasco, Mapusa , Ponda, Ponda(Farmagudi) , Bicholim, Curchorem, Porvorim, Assagao, Sanquelim , Cuncolim and Dharbandora.