GCET Result 2022: The Goa GCET result 2022 is available on the official website of DTE-- dte.goa.gov.in. The Goa CET result has been declared for over 3,000 students.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 18, 2022 3:18 pm IST

GCET 2022 result declared

GCET Result 2022: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa has announced the Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2022 result. The Goa GCET result 2022 is available on the official website of DTE-- dte.goa.gov.in. The Goa CET result has been declared for over 3,000 students. To check GCET results, the candidates do not need any login credentials.

The GCET entrance exam 2022 was held on July 11 and 12. The common entrance test was conducted at 16 exam centres across Goa in Tiswadi, Cujira(Bambolim), Panaji, Verna, Navelim, Vasco, Mapusa, Ponda, Ponda(Farmagudi), Bicholim, Curchorem, Porvorim, Assagao, Sanquelim, Cuncolim, and Dharbandora.

GCET Result 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the official website-- dte.goa.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the 'GCET Results' tab.
  • Now, tap on the 'Click here to download' link.
  • GCET result PDF will be appear on your screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for future references.

GCET Result 2022: Direct Link

GCET is held for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses in Goa. The candidates who qualified the entrance test will now have to appear in GCET counselling for admission to the participating institutes of Goa.

