Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET 2022) Postponed, Check Revised Exam Schedule

GCET 2022 will now be held on June 27 and 28 which was earlier scheduled on May 11 and 12

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 7, 2022 9:20 pm IST | Source: Careers360

GCET 2022 will be held on June 27 and 28
Image credit: shutterstock.com

GCET 2022: The Directorate of Technical Education has postponed the exam dates for the Goa Common Entrance Test, GCET 2022. GCET 2022 will now be held on June 27 and 28 which was earlier scheduled on May 11 and 12. The GCET 2022 application process will be commenced soon, the dates will be notified at dte.goa.gov.in. “The procedure and schedule of acceptance of application forms for GCET-2022 shall be duly notified on the DTE website. Schedule of subsequent activities related to admissions, shall be notified, after conduct of GCET-2022,” the notification mentioned.

GCET candidates will appear for three separate papers Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM). The entrance exam will be conducted at 15 exam centres across Goa in Tiswadi Cujira(Bambolim) , Panaji , Verna, Navelim, Vasco, Mapusa , Ponda, Ponda(Farmagudi) , Bicholim, Curchorem, Porvorim, Assagao, Sanquelim , Cuncolim and Dharbandora.

GCET is held for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses in Goa. Candidates qualifying the entrance test will have to participate in GCET counselling for admission to the participating institutes of Goa.

