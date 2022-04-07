Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET 2022) Postponed, Check Revised Exam Schedule

Image credit: shutterstock.com GCET 2022 will be held on June 27 and 28

GCET 2022: The Directorate of Technical Education has postponed the exam dates for the Goa Common Entrance Test, GCET 2022. GCET 2022 will now be held on June 27 and 28 which was earlier scheduled on May 11 and 12. The GCET 2022 application process will be commenced soon, the dates will be notified at dte.goa.gov.in. “The procedure and schedule of acceptance of application forms for GCET-2022 shall be duly notified on the DTE website. Schedule of subsequent activities related to admissions, shall be notified, after conduct of GCET-2022,” the notification mentioned.

Recommended: Free Download the detailed syllabus for GCET 2021. Click Here

Recommended : Civil Engineering: 10 IITs Placed Only 57% BTech In CE Students In Jobs In 2020-21. Read More

Recommended : Rank Below 2 Lakh In JEE Main? List Of NITs Where You Could Get A Seat. Read More

GCET candidates will appear for three separate papers Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM). The entrance exam will be conducted at 15 exam centres across Goa in Tiswadi Cujira(Bambolim) , Panaji , Verna, Navelim, Vasco, Mapusa , Ponda, Ponda(Farmagudi) , Bicholim, Curchorem, Porvorim, Assagao, Sanquelim , Cuncolim and Dharbandora.

GCET is held for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses in Goa. Candidates qualifying the entrance test will have to participate in GCET counselling for admission to the participating institutes of Goa.