Goa Class 12 Result 2021 To Be Formally Announced Today Evening

Goa Board Class 12 result will be formally announced this evening

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) 2021 result formally today, at 5 pm, at the official website-- gbshse.gov.in. Amidst confusion about the same, Board chairman Bhagirath Shetye said that the board will formally declare the HSSC results at 5 pm on Monday. The results would be announced at the Directorate of Education at Porvorim, Mr Shetye said, adding that he would make a presentation on the analysis and other features of the results.

A total of 18,195 students studied in Class 12 of the Goa board this year.

While accessing the Goa Board Class 12 results, candidates have to enter their school index number. This number is has been provided to all recognised schools located within the state’s territory by the GBSHSE authorities.

According to local reports, to find out the index number, candidates must visit the board’s official website. Next, click on the “Click here for Goa Board Website”. Under the “Institutions” section, students must select the “Recognised Institutions” option.

A list of schools will appear on the computer screen.

GBSHSE Class 12th exams were cancelled this year in view of Covid. The Goa board 12th results have been derived on the basis of 30:30:40 formula.

While 30 per cent has been allotted to Class 10 and 11 marks, 40 per cent weightage has been given to marks obtained in Class 12 internal examinations.

The Goa Board Class 12 exams were scheduled to be held from April 24 to May 18, 2021.