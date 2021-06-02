Goa Class 12 Board Exams Cancelled, Result To Be Based On Objective Criteria

Image credit: Shutterstock Goa 12th board exams cancelled (representational)

The Goa government on June 2 cancelled Class 12 board exams, stating that health and safety of students is their top priority. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the decision will end anxiety among students, parents and teachers. Results of Class 12 students will be prepared as per an “objective criteria”, the Chief Minister said.

“After extensive consultations, it has been decided that the Class 12 exams shall be cancelled, as the health & safety of our students is of utmost priority. This will also help put an end to the anxiety amongst the students, parents and teachers,” Mr Sawant tweeted.

“The results will be declared as per a well-defined objective criteria,” Mr Sawant added.

Earlier today, Mr Sawant said the state government will take a call on Class 12 results by evening. The Goa government will go through decisions taken by other states and also consult the Union Education Ministry before taking a call on Class 12 Goa board exams, the Chief Minister said.

"We have three suggestions before us right now. One is to cancel the exams, the second is to declare results on internal assessment of marks (secured during the academic year) or allow those who are keen on taking the exam to appear for it, and the third is to declare both the results (internal assessment and final examination) together," Mr Sawant said.

Notably, Goa’s announcement of cancelling Class 12 board exam a day after the centre announced the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board exams.