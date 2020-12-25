Goa: Class 10, 12 State Board Exams To Be Held In April-May

Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams will be held in April-May 2021, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary announced on Thursday. Board Chairman Ramakrishna Samant told reporters that the Goa Government has approved the proposal to conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in April and May next year.

Practical examination for HSSC, or Class 10, would be held from April 1 to April 24, while the written exam would be held from April 26 to May 15, he said.

The practical examination for SSC, or Class 12 will be held from April 5 to April 30 and the written exam from May 13 to May 31.

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary will release the subject-wise time-table by January 15, 2021, he said.