Goa Chief Minister Inaugurates Dnyanvardhini Divyang Training College For BEd In Special Education

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Friday inaugurated Dnyanvardhini Divyang Training College at Sanjay Centre for Special Children, Porvorim which will provide a Bachelor of Education (BEd) degree in special education for specially enabled children.

Education | ANI | Updated: Dec 4, 2020 10:46 pm IST | Source: ANI

Panaji:

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday inaugurated Dnyanvardhini Divyang Training College at Sanjay Centre for Special Children, Porvorim which will provide a Bachelor of Education (BEd) degree in special education for specially enabled children.

"It gave me immense pleasure to inaugurate Dnyanvardhini Divyang Training College which shall provide a BEd degree in special education for specially enabled children. This is our government's step towards empowerment of the divyang. I am happy that both Diploma in Education (DED) and BEd course started for them in my tenure," Mr Sawant told ANI after the inauguration event.

According to the Goa Government, the BEd Special Education is a two-year academic degree course affiliated to the Goa University and approved by the Rehabilitation Council of India.

The Goa Government also started 10 days special camp for disabled people in 12 talukas of the state in collaboration with the central government.

