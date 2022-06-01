Goa Board To Announce GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 Today

Image credit: Shutterstock GBSHSE SSC result 2022 will be released today

Goa Board SSC Result 2022: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is all set to declare the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), or Class 10 result 2022 today, June 1. The Goa Board SSC result 2022 will be announced by the GBSHSE Chairman Bhagirath G Shetye at 5:30 pm. "Press Conference will be held on June 1 at 5:30 PM in the Conference Hall, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa," GBSHSE said in a statement.

Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their GBSHSE Class 10 result 2022 through the official website- gbshse.info. "The result booklet will also be available on official website of this board. The same may be downloaded by the Head of Institution for official propose from gbshse.info immediately after declaration of results," according to the official statement.

To access the Goa Board 10th result, candidates need to visit the official website- gbshse.info. Click on the SSC result 2022 link. Enter their login credentials and click on submit. GBSHSE SSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download the Class 10 result, take a printout for further references. Earlier, Goa Board declared the HSSC, Class 12 exam result on Saturday, May 21, the Class 12 exams were held in April this year.

A total of 20,572 students appeared in the GBSHSE SSC board exam held between April 5 and 26, 2022. In 2021, the Goa Board 10th exam result was announced in July, and a total of 99.72 per cent candidates passed the exam successfully.