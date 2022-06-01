  • Home
  • Education
  • Goa Board To Announce GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 Today

Goa Board To Announce GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 Today

The Goa Board SSC result 2022 will be announced by the GBSHSE Chairman Bhagirath G Shetye at 5:30 pm today, June 1.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 1, 2022 7:06 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Goa Board GBSHSE SSC 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow; Past Five Years' Pass Percentage Here
Goa Board Releases GBSHSE SSC, HSSC Term-2 Revised Date Sheets 2022; Check Schedule Here
Goa Board SSC, HSSC Term 2 Exam Dates Announced; Download Time Table Here
GBSHSE SSC Result 2021-22: Goa Board Class 10 Result Declared
Goa Board Class 10, 12 Term 1 Date Sheets Out
Goa Board Class 12 HSSC Result Announced
Goa Board To Announce GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 Today
GBSHSE SSC result 2022 will be released today
Image credit: Shutterstock

Goa Board SSC Result 2022: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is all set to declare the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), or Class 10 result 2022 today, June 1. The Goa Board SSC result 2022 will be announced by the GBSHSE Chairman Bhagirath G Shetye at 5:30 pm. "Press Conference will be held on June 1 at 5:30 PM in the Conference Hall, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa," GBSHSE said in a statement.

Recommended: Know about various Courses after 10th. Click here to Download Free E-book. 

Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their GBSHSE Class 10 result 2022 through the official website- gbshse.info. "The result booklet will also be available on official website of this board. The same may be downloaded by the Head of Institution for official propose from gbshse.info immediately after declaration of results," according to the official statement.

To access the Goa Board 10th result, candidates need to visit the official website- gbshse.info. Click on the SSC result 2022 link. Enter their login credentials and click on submit. GBSHSE SSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download the Class 10 result, take a printout for further references. Earlier, Goa Board declared the HSSC, Class 12 exam result on Saturday, May 21, the Class 12 exams were held in April this year.

A total of 20,572 students appeared in the GBSHSE SSC board exam held between April 5 and 26, 2022. In 2021, the Goa Board 10th exam result was announced in July, and a total of 99.72 per cent candidates passed the exam successfully.

Click here for more Education News
Goa Board SSC Result GBSHSE Results Goa Board 10th result

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IGNOU Admission 2022: Registration For July Session Begins
IGNOU Admission 2022: Registration For July Session Begins
Supreme Court Directs NIOS To Fix Exam centres Within 10 Kms From Accredited Institutions
Supreme Court Directs NIOS To Fix Exam centres Within 10 Kms From Accredited Institutions
NIOS 10th, 12th Public Exams 2022 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Details Here
NIOS 10th, 12th Public Exams 2022 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Details Here
RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2022 Tomorrow; Check Previous Years' Pass Percentage
RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2022 Tomorrow; Check Previous Years' Pass Percentage
National Education Ministers' Conference To Be Held In Gujarat On June 1, 2
National Education Ministers' Conference To Be Held In Gujarat On June 1, 2
.......................... Advertisement ..........................