Goa Board SSC Result On June 1; Here’s How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock Goa Board (GBSHSE) results will be declared On June 1, 2022

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the GBSHSE SSC public examination result on June 1, 2022 at 5: 30 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the GBSHSE SSC, or Class 10, April examination 2022 will be able to check their results on the official website- gbshse.info. “This is the reference to declaration of result of SSC public examination April 2022 on June 1, 2022 at 5:30 pm. As you are aware that the SSC examination was conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Porvirim Goa in Two Terminal System, one in December 2021 and the other in April 2022,” GBSHSE on the official notice said.

The Goa board SSC examination was conducted in 173 sub centers across the state in April 2022. The students will be able to download the consolidated results sheets on June 3, 2022.

GOA Board SSC Results 2022: Official Website

gbshse.gov.in

gbshse.info

GOA Board SSC Results 2022: How To Check

Visit the official Goa board website- gbshse.info

On the home page, click on the link that reads Goa SSC result link

Enter login credentials to proceed further

Click the ‘Submit’ option

GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download the SSC 10th result and take a printout for further references

Last year GBSHSE Class 10 result was declared based on an internal assessment and a special scheme designed to finalise result based on Class 9 and Class 10 internal marks for the March 21 exams. The Goa board SSC 2021 pass percentage was 99.72%.