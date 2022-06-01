Image credit: Shutterstock Steps to check GBSHSE SSC Class 10 results 2022

Goa Board GBSHSE SSC Result 2022: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) SSC (Class 10) result 2022 will be declared today, June 1. The Goa Board Chairman Bhagirath G Shetye will announce the GBSHSE 10th result 2022 at 5:30 pm. Once announced, the GBSHSE SSC result will be available on the official website- gbshse.info. LIVE UPDATES | Goa Board SSC Result 2022 Today

To access the Goa Board result, candidates will need to enter their roll number. GBSHSE SSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download the Class 10 result, take a printout for further references

"Press Conference will be held on June 1 at 5:30 PM in the Conference Hall, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa," GBSHSE said in a statement.

"The result booklet will also be available on official website of this board. The same may be downloaded by the Head of Institution for official propose from gbshse.info immediately after declaration of results," as per the official statement.

Goa Board SSC Result 2022: How To Check GBSHSE Class 10 Results

Visit the official website- gbshse.info

Click on the link that reads, "Goa SSC Result 2022"

Enter login credentials and click on submit

Your GBSHSE SSC result will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Goa Board declared the GBSHSE HSSC (Class 12) result on Saturday, May 21, the Class 12 exams were held in April this year.

This year, a total of 20,572 students appeared in the Goa SSC board exams that were held between April 5 and 26. In 2021, the GBSHSE Class 10 exam result was announced in July, and a total of 99.72 per cent students passed the exam successfully.