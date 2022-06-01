  • Home
  • Education
  • Goa Board SSC Result 2022: Here's How To Check GBSHSE Class 10 Results

Goa Board SSC Result 2022: Here's How To Check GBSHSE Class 10 Results

The GBSHSE SSC (Class 10) result 2022 will be declared today, June 1. Once announced, the Goa Board SSC result 2022 will be available on the official website- gbshse.info.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 1, 2022 4:21 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Live
Goa Board SSC Result 2022 Live Updates: GBSHSE 10th Result At Gbshse.info Today; Direct Link
Goa Board To Announce GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 Today
Goa Board GBSHSE SSC 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow; Past Five Years' Pass Percentage Here
Goa Board Releases GBSHSE SSC, HSSC Term-2 Revised Date Sheets 2022; Check Schedule Here
Goa Board SSC, HSSC Term 2 Exam Dates Announced; Download Time Table Here
GBSHSE SSC Result 2021-22: Goa Board Class 10 Result Declared
Goa Board SSC Result 2022: Here's How To Check GBSHSE Class 10 Results
Steps to check GBSHSE SSC Class 10 results 2022
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Goa Board GBSHSE SSC Result 2022: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) SSC (Class 10) result 2022 will be declared today, June 1. The Goa Board Chairman Bhagirath G Shetye will announce the GBSHSE 10th result 2022 at 5:30 pm. Once announced, the GBSHSE SSC result will be available on the official website- gbshse.info. LIVE UPDATES | Goa Board SSC Result 2022 Today

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

To access the Goa Board result, candidates will need to enter their roll number. GBSHSE SSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download the Class 10 result, take a printout for further references

"Press Conference will be held on June 1 at 5:30 PM in the Conference Hall, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa," GBSHSE said in a statement.

"The result booklet will also be available on official website of this board. The same may be downloaded by the Head of Institution for official propose from gbshse.info immediately after declaration of results," as per the official statement.

Goa Board SSC Result 2022: How To Check GBSHSE Class 10 Results

  • Visit the official website- gbshse.info
  • Click on the link that reads, "Goa SSC Result 2022"
  • Enter login credentials and click on submit
  • Your GBSHSE SSC result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Goa Board declared the GBSHSE HSSC (Class 12) result on Saturday, May 21, the Class 12 exams were held in April this year.

This year, a total of 20,572 students appeared in the Goa SSC board exams that were held between April 5 and 26. In 2021, the GBSHSE Class 10 exam result was announced in July, and a total of 99.72 per cent students passed the exam successfully.

Click here for more Education News
Goa Board SSC Result Goa Board Result

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Goa Board SSC Result 2022 Live Updates: GBSHSE 10th Result At Gbshse.info Today; Direct Link
Live | Goa Board SSC Result 2022 Live Updates: GBSHSE 10th Result At Gbshse.info Today; Direct Link
RBSE 12th Result 2022 (Declared) LIVE: Rajasthan Science, Commerce Results At Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Live | RBSE 12th Result 2022 (Declared) LIVE: Rajasthan Science, Commerce Results At Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts Result 2022 By June 15: RBSE Official
Rajasthan Board Class 12 Arts Result 2022 By June 15: RBSE Official
Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Science, Commerce Results 2022 Declared; How To Check
Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Science, Commerce Results 2022 Declared; How To Check
National Education Ministers’ Conference: Dharmendra Pradhan Visits Vidya Samiksha Kendra In Gandhinagar
National Education Ministers’ Conference: Dharmendra Pradhan Visits Vidya Samiksha Kendra In Gandhinagar
.......................... Advertisement ..........................