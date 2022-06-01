Goa Board SSC Result 2022 Declared: Direct Link, Websites To Check

  • Home
Goa Board SSC Result 2022: The GBSHSE Class 10 results were announced by the Goa Board Chairman Bhagirath G Shetye at a press conference today.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 1, 2022 5:38 pm IST

Goa Board SSC result 2022 declared
Image credit: Shutterstock

Goa Board SSC Result 2022: The Goa Board Secondary School Certificate (SSC), or Class 10 result 2022 has been declared on Wednesday, June 1. The GBSHSE Class 10 results were announced by the Goa Board Chairman Bhagirath G Shetye at a press conference today. The Goa 10th board exam result 2022 is available on the official website- gbshse.info. Students can check and download the Goa Board SSC result 2022 by using their roll number. Goa Board SSC Result 2022 (Declared) Live Updates

To access the SSC result, students have to enter their roll number and school index number. GBSHSE SSC result will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for further references

Goa Board SSC Result 2022: Websites

  • gbshse.info
  • results.gbshsegoa.net

Goa Board SSC Result 2022: How To Check

  • Go to the official website- gbshse.info
  • On the homepage, click on the "Goa SSC Result 2022" link
  • Enter your roll number and click on submit
  • Your Goa Board SSC 10th result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Goa Board SSC Result 2022: Direct Link

A total of 20,572 students appeared in the Goa SSC board exams this year. In 2021, the GBSHSE Class 10 exam result was announced in July, and a total of 99.72 per cent students passed the exam successfully.

