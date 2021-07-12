Goa Board Class 10 Result Announced

Goa Class 10th result declared at gbshse.net

The Goa Board 10th Class result 2021 has been declared today, July 12. Students can check their Class 10 Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) results on the official website of the board -- gbshsegoa.net with their seat numbers. Goa board Class 10 exams were cancelled this year due to the ongoing Covid crisis. The GBSHSE Class 10th exams were to start from May 13 and end on June 4.

Goa Board Class 10 Result - Direct Link

The results of GBSHSE Class 10th board has been prepared on the basis of the internal assessment conducted by schools and an objective criterion developed by the board.

While announcing the assessment criteria, Goa board also said candidates who are not satisfied with the marks allotted will be given an opportunity to appear in an exam as and when conditions are conducive to hold the exam, according to the scheme.

Goa Board Class 10 Result: How To Check With Seat Number

Go to gbshse.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter your seat number and the captcha code and search

Result will be displayed on the screen

"Those failing in one or two subjects can appear for ATKT (Allowed To Keep Terms) examination. Those who want to opt for Science and Diploma streams will have to undergo one-day examination, which will be conducted by the Goa Board. Students will be informed 15 days in advance about this one-day examination,” the board said earlier.