  • Home
  • Education
  • Goa Board SSC, HSSC Term 2 Exam Dates Announced; Download Time Table Here

Goa Board SSC, HSSC Term 2 Exam Dates Announced; Download Time Table Here

Goa Board Term 2 Exams 2022: Students can visit the official website of the board, gbshse.info, to download the time tables.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 18, 2022 1:57 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

GBSHSE SSC Result 2021-22: Goa Board Class 10 Result Declared
Goa Board Class 10, 12 Term 1 Date Sheets Out
Goa Board Class 12 HSSC Result Announced
GBSHSE SSC Result 2021: Goa Board Class 10 Result Today, Here’s How To Check
Goa Board Class 10 Result Announced
Goa Government To Decide On Class 12 Board Exams By Evening: Chief Minister
Goa Board SSC, HSSC Term 2 Exam Dates Announced; Download Time Table Here
GBSHSE Goa board term 2 exam time table 2022 released; Here's direct link (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

GBSHSE Goa Board Term 2 Exam Time Table 2022: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released time tables for SSC (Class 10) and HSSC (Class 12) term 2 final exams. Students can visit the official website of the board, gbshse.info, to download the time tables. Goa Board SSC term 2 exams will begin on April 5 and end on April 26. HSSC or Class 12 term 2 final exams will begin on April 5 and end on April 22.

Recommended: Know about various Courses after 10th. Click here to Download Free E-book. 

GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Exam Time Table: Term 2

GBSHSE Goa Board HSSC Exam Time Table: Term 2

How To Download Goa Board Exam Time Tables

  1. Go to gbshse.info.

  2. Click on the circulars tab

  3. On the next page, links for Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 exam date sheets will be displayed.

  4. Click on the time table link and download it.

Final board practical exams for Class 10 or SSC will be conducted from March 1 to 18 and for HSSC, it will be from March 1 to 25.

Many state and central education boards are conducting the 2021-22 board exams in two terms. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted term 1 exams in November- December, 2021 and results of these exams are awaited. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has already announced their semester 1 or term 1 final exam results.

Both CBSE and CISCE will conduct term 2 exams in April.

Click here for more Education News
GOA board exam GBSHSE exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Class 10th, 12th Exam Results At Cbseresults.nic.in Likely By February 20
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Class 10th, 12th Exam Results At Cbseresults.nic.in Likely By February 20
ICSI CS Professional, Executive December Result 2021 To Be Declared On February 25
ICSI CS Professional, Executive December Result 2021 To Be Declared On February 25
AKTU UG, PG Exams 2022 Schedule Released; Important Details
AKTU UG, PG Exams 2022 Schedule Released; Important Details
Board Exams In March 2022: State-Wise List, Schedule And Other Details
Board Exams In March 2022: State-Wise List, Schedule And Other Details
Goa Schools To Reopen For Offline Classes From February 21
Goa Schools To Reopen For Offline Classes From February 21
.......................... Advertisement ..........................