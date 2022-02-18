Goa Board SSC, HSSC Term 2 Exam Dates Announced; Download Time Table Here

Image credit: Shutterstock GBSHSE Goa board term 2 exam time table 2022 released; Here's direct link (representational)

GBSHSE Goa Board Term 2 Exam Time Table 2022: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released time tables for SSC (Class 10) and HSSC (Class 12) term 2 final exams. Students can visit the official website of the board, gbshse.info, to download the time tables. Goa Board SSC term 2 exams will begin on April 5 and end on April 26. HSSC or Class 12 term 2 final exams will begin on April 5 and end on April 22.

GBSHSE Goa Board SSC Exam Time Table: Term 2

GBSHSE Goa Board HSSC Exam Time Table: Term 2

How To Download Goa Board Exam Time Tables

Go to gbshse.info. Click on the circulars tab On the next page, links for Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 exam date sheets will be displayed. Click on the time table link and download it.

Final board practical exams for Class 10 or SSC will be conducted from March 1 to 18 and for HSSC, it will be from March 1 to 25.

Many state and central education boards are conducting the 2021-22 board exams in two terms. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted term 1 exams in November- December, 2021 and results of these exams are awaited. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has already announced their semester 1 or term 1 final exam results.

Both CBSE and CISCE will conduct term 2 exams in April.