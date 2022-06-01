Goa Board SSC Compartment Exam 2022 In July: GBSHSE Chairman Bhagirath G Shetye

Image credit: Shutterstock Check details on Goa Board SSC Compartment exam 2022

Goa Board SSC Compartment Exam 2022: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the SSC (Class 10) result 2022 today, June 1, on the official website- gbshse.info. Candidates who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects in GBSHSE Class 10 exam have to appear for the Goa Board compartment exam. The GBSHSE Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Class 10 compartment exams 2022 will be held in June, Goa Board Chairman Bhagirath G Shetye informed. Goa Board SSC Result 2022 Live Updates

"The students who want to improve their marks can also appear for the compartmental/ improvement exams. The SSC result 2022 date will be notified soon," GBSHSE Chairman said.

To check the Goa Board SSC result 2022, students have to visit official website- gbshse.info. Click on the SSC result link. Enter log-in credentials and submit. GBSHSE 10th result 2022 will be displayed on screen, download and take a printout for further reference.

Those who are unsatisfied with their GBSHSE Goa Class 10 board results 2022 can apply for re-checking/ re-evaluation process. The Goa SSC exam scrutiny process will be commenced from Friday, June 3. To apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation of Goa Board SSC answer sheets, students will have to pay an application fee of Rs 350 per paper.

Although the GBSHSE results 2022 has been announced today, the Goa Board SSC mark sheets will be distributed from June 3. "The consolidated result sheets will be available for downloading from school login on June 3 from 9 am onwards," GBSHSE said in a statement.

A total of 20,572 candidates took the GBSHSE SSC exam 2022. out of which a total of 18,869 students cleared the Goa Board 10th exam successfully, the pass percentage recorded at 92.75 per cent this year.