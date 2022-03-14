Image credit: Shutterstock Students can visit the official website of the board, gbshse.info, to download the time tables.

Goa Board SSC, HSSC Term-2 Exams 2022: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the revised date sheets for the SSC (Class 10) and HSSC (Class 12) term 2 final exams 2022. The GBSHSE has rescheduled the dates for some papers of the Goa Board HSSC term 2 exams to avoid a clash with JEE (Main) 2022, while the SSC exam dates have been revised as per the request from the Head of Schools and the Headmaster's Forum.

As per the GBSHSE revised exam schedule, the Biology and Geology papers for Class 12, which were earlier scheduled to be held on April 16, will now be conducted on April 8. The Computer Science exam will be held on April 12, and the Marathi Language 2 paper will now be conducted on April 23, 2022. Students should note that there is no change in date sheet of vocational stream.

Students can visit the official website of the board, gbshse.info, to download the time tables. Goa Board SSC term 2 exams will begin on April 5 and end on April 26. HSSC or Class 12 term 2 final exams will begin on April 5 and end on April 23.

Goa Board SSC, HSSC Term-2 Exam Time Tables: How To Download

Go to gbshse.info. Click on the circulars tab On the next page, links for Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 exam date sheets will be displayed. Click on the time table link and download it.

Goa Board SSC Term-2 Exam Date Sheet 2022: Direct Link

Goa Board HSSC Term-2 Exam Date Sheet 2022: Direct Link

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has also revised the dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2022. The engineering entrance exam will now be held from April 21. "Representations are being received from the candidates seeking the change of dates of Session 1 of JEE (Main) – 2022 on account of the clashing of their Board Exam dates with the JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1," NTA statement mentioned. In view of the demand, NTA has decided to reschedule the dates of JEE Main 2022- session 1, it added.

JEE Main will now be held on April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1, 4, which was earlier scheduled on April 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21. The candidates can download the admit card from the second week of April. JEE Main second session will be held from May 24 to May 29.