Goa board has released class 12th results on its official website. Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) held the HSSC (class 12) public examinations from February 26 but had to postpone exam for last three papers due to Covid-19 outbreak. The exam for remaining papers was finally held between May 20 and May 22, 2020.

According to sources, 86.83% students have cleared the exam and have qualified for higher education.

This year total 18,121 students appeared for the Goa Board HSSC exams. Out of the total students, 9,317 were girls and 8,804 were boys. The Class 12th Goa board examinations were conducted in 17 centres across the state.

Among the students who sat for the exam, 4519 were from Arts stream, 5582 from Commerce and 5107 from Science. A total of 2913 vocational candidates had also appeared for the exam.

Students can check their result on the board's official website, 'gsbshse.gov.in'.

Goa Board Result 2020: How To Check?

Follow the steps given here to download your Goa Board results:

Step one: Go to board's official website.

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: Enter your exam roll number.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Goa Board will email result sheets to respective schools on June 29, 2020. The mark sheets will be available at schools from July 7, 2020.

Apart from the official website, students will also be able to check Goa 12th results on private result websites like 'indiaresults.com', and 'examresults.net'.