Goa Board HSSC Result 2022 Tomorrow; Glimpse At Class 12 Past Pass Percentage

Goa board 12th HSSC result tomorrow; a look at past year overall pass percentage

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Public Examination April 2022 tomorrow, May 21. Although the GBSHSE HSSC result 2022 will be declared at 5 pm tomorrow, the consolidated Goa board 12th result sheets will be available for download from school login on May 24 at 9 am. The official website -- gbshse.info will host the GBSHSE 12th HSSC results.

The Goa Board Class 12 exams were conducted in offline mode between April 5 and April 23. The Goa GBSHSE HSSC exam 2022 was held in 18 centers and 72 sub-centers across the state.

The Goa board HSSC term 1 results for the students who appeared for the Class 12 exams in December 2021 has already been declared on May 16. Students can check the Goa HSSC results on the official website of the boards -- gbshse.gov.in with their seat numbers, dates of birth, school index numbers and their first names.

Last year, the Goa Board HSSC Class 12 results were declared on July 19. The overall pass percentage last year was 99.40 per cent with 99.74 per cent girls and 99.05 per cent boys clearing the exam. The exams were cancelled amid Covid last year and the Goa GBSHSE 12th result was tabulated on the basis of marks secured by the students in Class 10, 11 and Unit tests, as well as Class 12 mid-term and preliminary exams and periodical test.

Board chairperson Bhagirath Shetye while releasing the HSSC 12th Goa result said: “99.39 students in the Arts stream passed, while this figure was 99.66 per cent for the Commerce stream, 99.68 per cent in Science and 98.51 per cent in vocational subjects.”

In 2020, 85.30 per cent students from Arts stream had qualified Goa HSSC 12th result, 92.82 per cent from Commerce and 88.96 per cent from Science stream.

GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022: How To Download