GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 Live Updates: Goa Board Class 12 Result Today; Direct Link To Check
GBSHSE HSSC 12th Result 2022 Live: According to Goa Board, the Class 12 result will be announced at 5 PM, the HSSC result will be available on the official website- gbshse.info
GBSHSE HSSC 12th Result 2022 Live: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the result of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Class 12 exam on Saturday, May 21. According to Goa Board, the Class 12 result will be announced at 5 PM, the HSSC result will be available on the official website- gbshse.info.
The HSSC aspirants will get their result using the login credentials on the official website- gbshse.info. To get HSSC result, they need to click on the HSSC exam result link, and enter the login credentials. HSSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen, download and take a printout for further references.
The consolidated mark sheets will be available for download on May 24 at 9 am, the schools can download the marksheets using the login credentials. The students can collect the marksheets from their respective schools. The GBSHSE HSSC exam was held from April 5 to April 23, 2022.
GBSHSE HSSC 12th Result 2022: Last Year Pass Percentage
Last year, the HSSC Class 12 result was announced on July 19. The overall pass percentage was 99.40 per cent with 99.74 per cent girls and 99.05 per cent boys clearing the exam. Read More
Gbshse.gov.in GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022: Marks Distribution
For the general stream, 20 marks will be allotted for internal assessment for non-practical subjects and 30 marks are allotted for Board’s practical including assignment/project. The external component of the board’s exam carries 70/80 marks.
- Visit the official Goa board website -- gbshse.info
- Click on the designated Goa HSSC result link
- Enter login credentials
- Submit
- GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
- Download the HSSC 12th result and take a printout for further references.
Gbshse.gov.in GBSHSE HSSC, Class 12 exam result 2022 will be available on the official websites- gbshse.gov.in, gbshse.info. The students can check the HSSC result by using seat numbers, dates of birth, school index numbers and their first names.
The Goa Board GBSHSE HSSC Result will be available on the official website- gbshse.info from 5 PM on May 21. The students need to use their login credentials to download marksheets.
