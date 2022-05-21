Image credit: shutterstock.com Goa Board GBSHSE HSSC 12th result will be announced at 5 PM

GBSHSE HSSC 12th Result 2022 Live: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the result of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Class 12 exam on Saturday, May 21. According to Goa Board, the Class 12 result will be announced at 5 PM, the HSSC result will be available on the official website- gbshse.info.

The HSSC aspirants will get their result using the login credentials on the official website- gbshse.info. To get HSSC result, they need to click on the HSSC exam result link, and enter the login credentials. HSSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen, download and take a printout for further references.

The consolidated mark sheets will be available for download on May 24 at 9 am, the schools can download the marksheets using the login credentials. The students can collect the marksheets from their respective schools. The GBSHSE HSSC exam was held from April 5 to April 23, 2022.