Goa Board HSSC Result 2022: Class 12 Consolidated Marksheets Released; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock GBSHSE Class 12 consolidated marksheets are released on the website- gbshse.gov.in

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or GBSHSE, has released the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC), Class 12 consolidated marksheets today, May 24, 2022. The GBSHSE HSSC (Class 12) consolidated marksheets are released at the official websites- gbshse.gov.in, gbshse.info by the Goa board. Today, the Goa Board Chairman Bhagirath Shetye told Careers360 that the schools will be able to download the GBSHSE Class 12 consolidated marksheets from the websites and students have to collect them from their respective schools.

"The schools can also collect the HSSC marksheets from the board office tomorrow, the students need to collect the marksheets from their respective schools," the chairman stated. The students will not be provided with separate marksheets for GBSHSE Class 12 term 1 and term 2 exams. There will be a single marksheet provided to every student combining term 1, term 2 and the internal assessment.

“The consolidated result sheet will have term 1 and term 2 marks which will be shared with the schools. As the scorecards will be available on school login, students are advised to contact their schools to get it,” an official statement reads.

Meanwhile, the Goa Board HSSC (Class 12) results were declared on Saturday, May 21, 2022. The GBSHSE Class 12 results were declared on the official websites- gbshse.gov.in, gbshse.info. A total of 92.66 per cent students qualified the exam. The Arts stream secured 95.68 per cent pass marks, Commerce 95.71 per cent and Science stream got- 93.95 per cent pass marks.