Goa Board Class 12 HSSC Result Announced

Goa Board 12th Results: Students can check their Class 12 GBSHSE results on the official website of the board -- gbshsegoa.net with their seat numbers.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 18, 2021 10:20 am IST

Goa releases Class 12th board exam results
New Delhi:

The Goa Board Class 12 result has been declared. Students can check their Class 12th Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) results on the official website of the board -- gbshsegoa.net with their seat numbers. GBSHSE Class 12th exams were cancelled this year in view of Covid. The Goa board 12th results have been derived on the basis of 30:30:40 formula.

While 30 per cent has been allotted to Class 10 and 11 marks, 40 per cent weightage has been given to marks obtained in Class 12 internal examinations.

The Goa Board Class 12 exams were scheduled to be held from April 24 to May 18, 2021.

Goa Board Class 12th Result -- Direct Link

While announcing the assessment criteria the board also said, candidates will have an option to appear in the examination as and when the situation becomes conducive to hold the examination for those candidates who are not satisfied with the assessment through objective criterion.

Goa Board Class 12 Result: How To Check

  • Go to gbshsegoa.net

  • Click on the result link

  • Enter the seat number, school index number and name

  • Submit and access the Goa board HSSC result

