GBSHE will declare the Goa Board HSSC Result 2020 on their official website gbshse.gov.in by 5 pm today.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 26, 2020 9:00 am IST | Source: Careers360

Goa HSSC Result 2020 will be declared today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or GBSHE, will declare the Goa Board HSSC Result 2020 today at 5 PM. Students can check the results through the board’s official website-- gbshse.gov.in. This year, 18,121 students are awaiting the Goa HSSC Result 2020. Goa HSSC Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 26 onwards. The board had to postpone certain exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The postponed examinations were then held between May 20 and May 22. Last year, a total of 89.59 per cent students cleared the class 12 exams successfully.

June 26, 10.15 am: Students can access Goa Board Class 12 Result through the board’s official website-- gbshse.gov.in. The website also has a list of partner sites which can be used to access the results in case the main site is down.

June 26, 9.00 am: Goa HSSC Result 2020 will be declared on Friday, June 26 at 5 pm, the GBSHE said in a notification released on June 24.

