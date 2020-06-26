Image credit: Shutterstock Goa Board HSSC Class 12 Results Declared, Know How To Check

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or GBSHE, has declared Goa Board HSSC results. Students can check Goa Board Class 12th result on the official website of the board, gbshse.gov.in. Apart from the official website, Goa Board HSSC result is also available on private portals, including indiaresults.com and examresults.net. Candidates, however, are advised to verify their results from an official source for authentication.

This year, results have been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as GBSHE could not complete exams for three papers. The remaining exams were finally held from May 20 to May 22, 2020. Last year, HSSC results in Goa were declared on April 30. As many as 89 per cent students qualified for higher education last year.

How To Check Goa HSSC Class 12 Results

Follow the steps below to check Goa HSSC result 2020 from gbshse.gov.in:

Go to gbshse.gov.in.

Click on the link to download Class 12 result booklet.

Check HSSC result from the booklet using roll number.

According to a notification by the board, GBSHE 12th result sheets, will be sent to schools on June 29. The Goa Board HSSC mark sheets or scorecards will be available in the schools from July 7, 2020.