Goa Board HSSC Result 2020: Class 12 Results Today, Know How To Check

Goa Board HSSC Class 12 Results Will Be Announced Soon

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or GBSHSE, will declare the Class 12th results today at 5 PM. Students can check the Goa Board Class 12th result on the official website of the board -- gbshse.gov.in. The Goa board held the Class 12th exam from February-end. However, the last three exams scheduled could not be held due to the coronavirus outbreak. They had to be rescheduled and were held between May 20 and May 22, 2020.

The GBSHSE 12th result sheets, as per a notice issued by the board, will be emailed to respective schools on June 29, 2020. The Goa board HSSC mark sheets will be available in the schools from July 7, 2020.

As many as 18,121 students await the Goa Board HSSC results. 9,317 girls and 8,804 boys took the Goa Class 12 HSSC examination. The Class 12th Goa board examinations were conducted in 17 centres across the state.

How To Check Goa HSSC Class 12 Results

Step 1: Visit the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or GBSHSE, website -- gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: On the designated link click the Class 12th result booklet available on the GBSHSE

Step 3: Check the HSSC result using the roll number specified at the admit card

Some private portals including indiaresults.com and examresults.net will also host the Goa HSSC results. However, students accessing the results from the private portals are advised to cross check with the official sources for the authentication of GBSHSE Class 12th.

Goa Board, last year, had declared the 12th result on April 30. Around 89% students cleared the HSSC exams in Goa last year.