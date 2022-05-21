Goa Board GBSHSE To Announce HSSC 12th Result 2022 Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com GBSHSE HSSC 12th result 2022 will be available at gbshse.info

GBSHSE HSSC 12th Result 2022: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Class 12 exam result 2022 will be announced on Saturday, May 21. The HSSC result will be announced at 5 PM. "The result of HSSC public exam April 2022 will be announced on May 21 at 5 PM," the Goa Board notification mentioned.

The HSSC result 2022 will be available on the official website- gbshse.info. "The result booklet will also be available on official website of this board. The same may be downloaded by the Head of Institution for official purpose from gbshse.info immediately after declaration of results," read the official statement.

To check HSSC result, candidates need to visit the official website- gbshse.info. Click on the result link of HSSC exam 2022. Enter your login credentials and click on submit. HSSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download the HSSC result, take a printout for further references. Earlier, Goa Board declared the HSSC, Class 12 term 1 exam result on Monday, May 16, the Class 12 exam was held in December.

The consolidated mark sheets will be available for download from the school login on May 24 at 9 am. The schools need to use their login credentials to download the marksheets, the students can collect the marksheets from schools.

The Goa Board conducted the HSSC, Class 12 exam in offline mode from April 5 to April 23, 2022 in 18 centers and 72 sub-centers across the state. For details on Goa Board HSSC result, please visit the official website- gbshse.info.