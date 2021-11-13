  • Home
Goa Board (GBSHSE) SSC, HSSC Term 1 Exam Date Sheet Released

In Goa Board term 1 exams, students will have to answer both multiple-choice and subjective-type questions in some papers. The other papers will have MCQs only.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 13, 2021 12:08 pm IST

GBSHSE SSC, HSSC term 1 board exam 2022 date sheet released (representational)
New Delhi:

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released SSC (Class 10) and HSSC (Class 12) term 1 exam date sheets. SSC term 1 board exams will be conducted from December 1, 2021 to January 12, 2022 and HSSC exams will take place between December 8 and January 11.

SSC exams will start at 10:30 am and students have been asked to reach their exam centres by 10 am. Late entry beyond 11 am will not be allowed.

HSSC exams will be held in two shifts, starting from 9:30 am and 11:30 am.

For Class 10 students, practical exams will take place in February and March, 2022. Class 12 practical exams will be held in February.

The board said it will issue SOPs ahead of the commencement of the exams.

GBSHSE SSC Date Sheet 2021: Term 1

GBSHSE HSSC Term 1 Date Sheet

The exams will not be postponed under any circumstances, even if an exam day is a public holiday, the board said.

For the 2021-22 board exam students, many state and central education boards, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have decided to go with a two term final exam.

Recently, six students from CBSE and CISCE schools had moved the Supreme Court of India saying term 1 exams should be in hybrid mode (online and offline).

