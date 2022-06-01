Image credit: shutterstock.com Check GBSHSE SSC, 10th result at gbshse.info

GBSHSE SSC, 10th Result 2022: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GBSHSE on Wednesday, June 1 declared the result of SSC, Class 10 exam 2022. A total of 18,869 students cleared the SSC, 10th exam successfully, the pass percentage touched at 92.75 per cent. The students appeared in the GBSHSE SSC exam, can check the Class 10 result on the official website- gbshse.info. LIVE UPDATES | Goa Board SSC Result 2022 Today

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

The candidates can check the GBSHSE SSC result 2022 using the log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth. GBSHSE SSC result 2022 will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references. The marksheets will be distributed from June 3. "The consolidated result sheets will be available for downloading from school login on June 3 from 9 am onwards," GBSHSE release read.

Over 20,000 (20,572) students took the SSC, 10th exam 2022 concluded in April. Last year, the pass percentage in the SSC, 10th exam was at 99.72 per cent. In the HSSC, 12th exam result earlier released, the overall pass percentage was at 92.66 per cent.