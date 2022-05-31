Goa Board GBSHSE SSC 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow; Past Five Years' Pass Percentage Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check GBSHSE SSC 10th result 2022 at gbshse.info

GBSHSE SSC Result 2022: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GBSHSE will announce the result of SSC, Class 10 exam 2022 on Wednesday, June 1. GBSHSE Chairman Bhagirath G. Shetye will announce the SSC exam result at 5:30 PM tomorrow. "Press Conference will be held on June 1 at 5:30 PM in the Conference Hall, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa," GBSHSE statement mentioned. ALSO READ | RBSE, UPMSP, CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Live Updates: Goa SSC, 10th Result On June 1

The students appeared in the SSC exam 2022 can check the result on the official website- gbshse.info. "The result booklet will also be available on official website of this board. The same may be downloaded by the Head of Institution for official propose from gbshse.info immediately after declaration of results," the result read. READ MORE | Nagaland Board Announces Class 10, 12 Results; Pass Percentage Dips In HSLC, Improves In HSSLC

To check the SSC result, candidates need to use the log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth. GBSHSE SSC result 2022 will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references. The students will collect the SSC marksheets from June 3. "The consolidated result sheets will be available for downloading from school login on June 3 from 9 am onwards," GBSHSE release read.

Last year, the SSC exam result was announced in July, and a total of 99.72 per cent students cleared the Class 10 exam successfully. The pass percentage in 2020 was 92.6 per cent, 2019- 92.47 per cent, 2018- 89.64 per cent, 2017- 91.57 per cent, 2016- 90.93 per cent.

Over 20,000 (20,572) students appeared in the SSC, 10th exam held from April 5 to 26, 2022. This year, the exam was conducted in two semesters, the first semester was conducted from December 1 to June 12, 2022. In the HSSC, 12th exam result earlier released, the overall pass percentage was at 92.66 per cent.

For details on GBSHSE, SSC 10th exam result 2022, please visit the website- gbshse.info.