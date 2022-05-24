Image credit: shutterstock.com Goa Board HSSC, 12th scorecard available at gbshse.gov.in, gbshse.info

Goa Board HSSC Result 2022: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will release the consolidated marksheets of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC), Class 12 April exam 2022 on Tuesday, May 24. Goa Board Chairman Bhagirath Shetye told Careers360 that the consolidated HSSC marksheets will be available to download by today evening, the schools can download the marksheets online from the official websites- gbshse.gov.in, gbshse.info using their log-in credentials. "The schools can also collect the HSSC marksheets from the board office tomorrow, the students need to collect the marksheets from their respective schools," the chairman said.

According to Goa Board official statement, “There is no separate marksheet for Term 1& Term 2 exam. Only one marksheet will be issued by combining the performance of Term 1, Term 2 and Internal Assessment. The consolidated result sheet will have Term 1 and Term 2 marks which will be shared with the schools. As the scorecards will be available on school login, students are advised to contact their schools to get it,” reads an official statement. "

The HSSC, Class 12 exam result was announced on Saturday, May 21. A total of 92.66 per cent students have passed the HSSC, Class 12 exam successfully, the pass percentage in the Arts stream was 95.68 per cent, Commerce- 95.71 per cent, Science- 93.95 per cent, Vocational- 79.04 per cent. The girls have performed better than boys in the HSSC, Class 12 exam, while the pass per centage of girls was 94.58 per cent, boys was 90.66 per cent.

Last year, the overall pass percentage in the HSSC, Class 12 exam was 99.40 per cent. Meanwhile, the Goa Board SSC, 10th result will be announced in June, the result date is yet to be notified.