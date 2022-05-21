Goa Board GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 Available Now At Gbshse.info; Direct Link, Websites To Check Class 12 Result

Image credit: shutterstock.com Goa Board HSSC, 12th result 2022 available at gbshse.gov.in, gbshse.info

Goa Board HSSC 12th Result 2022: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) April exam result 2022 has been declared, the students can check the Class 12 exam result on the official websites- gbshse.gov.in, gbshse.info. A total of students cleared the HSSC Arts, Science, Commerce exams this year. The pass percentage in the Arts stream was , Commerce- Science- . LIVE UPDATES | Goa GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 Today

The students can access the HSSC result on the official websites- gbshse.gov.in, gbshse.info through their log-in credentials. According to the Goa Board, the log-in credentials are seat numbers, dates of birth, school index numbers and their first names. A total of 18,201 students appeared in the HSSC, Class 12 exam which was held in April.

GBSHSE HSSC 12th Result 2022: Direct Link, Websites To Check

The Goa Board HSSC Class 12 exam result is now available on the official websites- gbshse.gov.in, gbshse.info. Here's the direct link to get HSSC result.

The schools can download marksheets from May 24, the students can avail marksheets on and after May 24, 9 am. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 99.40 per cent.

The students who became unsuccessful in the HSSC, Class 12 exam can appear for the supplementary exam to be held later this year. The HSSC supplementary exam dates will be notified following the Class 12 result declaration.