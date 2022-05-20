Goa Board GBSHSE HSSC 12th Result 2022 Tomorrow; Check Time, How To Download Marksheet Online

GBSHSE HSSC 12th result 2022 will be declared tomorrow

Goa Board HSSC Result 2022: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the GBSHSE HSSC or Class 12 results 2022 on Saturday, May 21. The Goa Board HSSC 2022 result will be announced at 5 pm tomorrow. Once released, the GBSHSE 12th results will be on the official website- gbshse.info. The HSSC consolidated result will be available for downloading from the school login on May 24, 2022 at 9 am.

“The result booklet will also be available on the official website of this Board. The same may be downloaded from by the Head of Institution for official purpose from www.gbshse.info, immediately after declaration of result”, according to the official notification.

The Goa Board Class 12 exams were held in offline mode from April 5, 2022 to April 23. The Goa HSSC exam was conducted in 18 centers and 72 sub-centers across the state.

Goa Board GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022: How To Download