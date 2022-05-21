Goa Board GBSHSE Announces HSSC, Class 12 Result 2022

Image credit: shutterstock.com Goa Board HSSC 12th result 2022 available at gbshse.gov.in, gbshse.info

GBSHSE HSSC 12th Result 2022: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) announced the result for Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) April exam 2022 on Saturday, May 21. The result is now available on the official websites- gbshse.gov.in, gbshse.info. The HSSC, Class 12 exam was conducted between April 5 and 23. LIVE UPDATES | Goa GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 Today

The students can check their HSSC, Class 12 exam result on the official websites- gbshse.gov.in, gbshse.info using their seat numbers, dates of birth, school index numbers and their first names. To access result from the official websites- gbshse.gov.in, gbshse.info, click on the HSSC result link. Enter log-in credentials and submit. HSSC result 2022 will be displayed on screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the students can get their HSSC marksheets from May 24. The schools can download the Class 12 marksheets through their log-in credentials, and distributed it with the students. The marksheets will be available to download from 9 am.

Last year, a total of 99.40 per cent students cleared the HSSC, Class 12 exam successfully, the pass percentage of girls was 99.74 per cent and boys was 99.05 per cent. For details on Goa Board HSSC result, please visit the official websites- gbshse.gov.in, gbshse.info.