Image credit: Shutterstock GBSHSE HSSC results 2022 will be announced today at 5 pm

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or GBSHSE, will announce the result of the Public Examination April 2022 for Higher Secondary School Certificate, commonly known as HSSC, today, May 21, 2022. The GBSHSE will declare the HSSC (Class 12) result 2022 at 5 pm on the official websites. Though the GBSHSE HSSC result 2022 is going to be uploaded on the official website today, the students will be able to get the consolidated Goa board 12th result sheets on May 24, 2022 at 9 am. LIVE UPDATES | Goa GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 Today

“The result booklet will also be available on the official website of this Board. The same may be downloaded from by the Head of Institution for official purpose from www.gbshse.info, immediately after declaration of result”, according to the official notification.

The GBSHSE Class 12 consolidated result will be available for download from the school login on May 24. Candidates who are looking for Goa Board HSSC results on official websites, take a look at the following.

GBSHSE HSSC 12th Result: List Of Websites

Here’s the list of Goa Board official websites which will show the Class 12 HSSC results at 5:00 pm, today.

gbshse.info gbshse.gov.in

The GBSHSE HSSC exams were held in the month of April, 2022 in 18 centres and 72 sub-centres across the state. Meanwhile, the Goa Board Class 12 HSSC term 1 results are declared on May 16, 2022 at gbshse.gov.in. The HSSC term 1 exams were conducted in December 2021.