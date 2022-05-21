  • Home
  • Education
  • GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022: Here’s The List Of Websites To Check Goa Board Class 12 Result Online

GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022: Here’s The List Of Websites To Check Goa Board Class 12 Result Online

The GBSHSE will declare the HSSC result 2022 at 5 pm on the official websites. Follow these direct link to get Class 12 result

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 21, 2022 12:23 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 Live Updates: Goa Board Class 12 Result Today; Direct Link To Check
NEET PG Exam 2022 LIVE: Exam To Conclude Soon; Check Students' Feedback, Paper Analysis
CBSE Term 2 Class 10th, 12th Exams For These Papers Today; Key Points For Students
Goa Board GBSHSE To Announce HSSC 12th Result 2022 Today
NEET PG 2022 To Be Conducted Today From 9 AM; Check Exam Guidelines
Goa Board HSSC Result 2022 Tomorrow; Glimpse At Class 12 Past Pass Percentage
GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022: Here’s The List Of Websites To Check Goa Board Class 12 Result Online
GBSHSE HSSC results 2022 will be announced today at 5 pm
Image credit: Shutterstock

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or GBSHSE, will announce the result of the Public Examination April 2022 for Higher Secondary School Certificate, commonly known as HSSC, today, May 21, 2022. The GBSHSE will declare the HSSC (Class 12) result 2022 at 5 pm on the official websites. Though the GBSHSE HSSC result 2022 is going to be uploaded on the official website today, the students will be able to get the consolidated Goa board 12th result sheets on May 24, 2022 at 9 am. LIVE UPDATES | Goa GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 Today

“The result booklet will also be available on the official website of this Board. The same may be downloaded from by the Head of Institution for official purpose from www.gbshse.info, immediately after declaration of result”, according to the official notification.

The GBSHSE Class 12 consolidated result will be available for download from the school login on May 24. Candidates who are looking for Goa Board HSSC results on official websites, take a look at the following.

GBSHSE HSSC 12th Result: List Of Websites

Here’s the list of Goa Board official websites which will show the Class 12 HSSC results at 5:00 pm, today.

  1. gbshse.info
  2. gbshse.gov.in

The GBSHSE HSSC exams were held in the month of April, 2022 in 18 centres and 72 sub-centres across the state. Meanwhile, the Goa Board Class 12 HSSC term 1 results are declared on May 16, 2022 at gbshse.gov.in. The HSSC term 1 exams were conducted in December 2021.

Click here for more Education News
Goa Board Result Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) Goa HSSC Results

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 Live Updates: Goa Board Class 12 Result Today; Direct Link To Check
Live | GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 Live Updates: Goa Board Class 12 Result Today; Direct Link To Check
NEET PG Exam 2022 LIVE: Exam To Conclude Soon; Check Students' Feedback, Paper Analysis
Live | NEET PG Exam 2022 LIVE: Exam To Conclude Soon; Check Students' Feedback, Paper Analysis
Calcutta University Panels On UG, PG Exams Moot For Offline Mode
Calcutta University Panels On UG, PG Exams Moot For Offline Mode
CBSE Term 2 Class 10th, 12th Exams For These Papers Today; Key Points For Students
CBSE Term 2 Class 10th, 12th Exams For These Papers Today; Key Points For Students
Goa Board GBSHSE To Announce HSSC 12th Result 2022 Today
Goa Board GBSHSE To Announce HSSC 12th Result 2022 Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................