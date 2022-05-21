Image credit: Shutterstock GBSHSE HSSC (Class 12) result 2022 will be declared at 5:00 pm, today

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or GBSHSE, will announce the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Public Examination April 2022 result today, May 21, 2022. The GBSHSE HSSC (Class 12) result 2022 will be declared at 5:00 pm on the Goa Board official websites gbshse.info and gbshse.gov.in. The candidates will be able to see their results on the above-mentioned official websites after the result declaration time. LIVE UPDATES | Goa GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 Today

The GBSHSE will be declaring the HSSC result 2022 for students to check their scores or grade. Candidates will not be provided with the consolidated Goa board 12th result sheets tomorrow. On May 24, 2022 at 9:00 am, the candidates will be able to download their consolidated Goa board 12th result sheets from their school or institution.

“The result booklet will also be available on the official website of this Board. The same may be downloaded from by the Head of Institution for official purpose from gbshse.info, immediately after declaration of result”, according to the official notification.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2022: How To Check

Once the GBSHSE will release the Goa Board HSSC Results 2022 on the websites, The students can be able to see it by following the steps listed below.

Visit the official Goa board website- gbshse.info

On the home page, click on the link that reads Goa HSSC result link

Enter login credentials to proceed further

Click the ‘Submit’ option

GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download the HSSC 12th result and take a printout for further references

The GBSHSE HSSC exams were held in the month of April, 2022. From April 5 to 23, the HSSC 12th exams were conducted in 18 centres and 72 sub-centres across the state. Meanwhile, the Goa Board Class 12 HSSC term 1 results are declared on May 16, 2022 at gbshse.gov.in. The HSSC term 1 exams were conducted in December 2021.