  • Home
  • Education
  • Goa HSSC Result 2021 LIVE: GBSHSE Class 12th Results Declared; Direct Link, Official Website
Live

Goa HSSC Result 2021 LIVE: GBSHSE Class 12th Results Declared; Direct Link, Official Website

GBSHSE 12th Result: As the Goa 12th exams were cancelled amid the Covid crisis, the Class 12 result has been declared on the basis of alternative assessment criteria.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 18, 2021 11:37 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Goa Board Releases Class 12 Evaluation Criteria
Goa Class 12 Board Exams Cancelled, Result To Be Based On Objective Criteria
GBSHSE SSC Result 2020: Know How To Check Goa Board 10th Result
Goa Board HSSC Result 2020 Declared: Live Updates
Goa Board Releases Class 12 Results
Goa Board HSSC Result 2020: How To Check GBSHE Results
Goa HSSC Result 2021 LIVE: GBSHSE Class 12th Results Declared; Direct Link, Official Website
Goa Board Class 12 result
New Delhi:

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the Class 12th exam results today. Students have to use their seat numbers, school index numbers and names to access the Goa board Class 12th HSSC results. As the Goa HSSC 12th exams were cancelled amid the Covid crisis, the Class 12 results have been declared on the basis of alternative assessment criteria.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-book. 

The Higher Secondary School Certificate Examinations (Class 12) were to be held from April 24 to May 18, 2021.

Candidates will have an option to appear in the examination as and when the situation becomes conducive to hold the examination for those candidates who are not satisfied with the assessment through objective criterion.

Live updates

GBSHSE 12th Result: As the Goa 12th exams were cancelled amid the Covid crisis, the Class 12 result has been declared on the basis of alternative assessment criteria.

11:37 AM IST
July 18, 2021

Goa HSSC Result 12th Exams 2021

The Higher Secondary School Certificate Examinations (Class 12) were to be held from April 24 to May 18, 2021. But due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic situation, the exams were postponed and subsequently cancelled.



11:33 AM IST
July 18, 2021

GBSHSE Result 2021 Vocational

For the Vocational stream, the practical/core subject carried 100 marks and the external theory component 50 marks. For non-practical subjects like English and General Foundation Course, 30 marks were provided to internal assessment and 70 to external component.

11:30 AM IST
July 18, 2021

GBSHSE Result 2021 Goa Board General Stream

For the General stream, 20 marks will be allotted for internal assessment for non-practical subjects and 30 marks are allotted for Board’s practical including assignment/project.

The external component of the Board’s examination carries 70/80 marks.

11:21 AM IST
July 18, 2021

GBSHSE 12th Result 2021

Students unsatisfied with Goa Board Class 12th result 2021 will also have the opportunity to appear for a special exam as and when the situation becomes conducive to hold the examination.

11:18 AM IST
July 18, 2021

GBSHSE Class 12 Result: Direct Link

The direct link to check Goa Board Class 12th HSSC result -- gbshsegoa.net/#/home.

11:14 AM IST
July 18, 2021

GBSHSE Result 2021 Live

The Goa board has adopted 30:30:40 formula for evaluating the theory part of all subjects for Class 12 students.

11:10 AM IST
July 18, 2021

Goa Board Class 12 Result: How To Check

  • Go to Goa board website, GBSHSE -- gbshsegoa.net

  • Click on the result link

  • Enter the seat number, school index number and name

  • Submit and access the Goa board HSSC result

11:09 AM IST
July 18, 2021

Goa Board 12th Result

11:06 AM IST
July 18, 2021

Goa Board HSSC Result 2021

The Goa Board Class 12 exams were scheduled to be held from April 24 to May 18, 2021, but had to be cancelled amid the Covid crisis. The Goa Class 12 results declared today have been derived on the basis of alternative assessment criteria.

11:04 AM IST
July 18, 2021

Goa Board HSSC Result 2021: Assessment Criteria

The assessment of the theory portion of 40/50/70/80 marks will be done as follows:

Subjects

NSQF/CWSN

Vocational

Practical

Non-Practical

Theory

40

50

70

80

Practical/Internal Assessment Marks

60

100

30

20

Total Marks

100

150

100

100

11:01 AM IST
July 18, 2021

GBSHSE Result Goa Board

Students can check their Class 12th Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) results on the official website of the board -- gbshse.gov.in.

10:59 AM IST
July 18, 2021

Goa Board HSSC Result 2021 Declared

GBSHSE 12th Results: Students can check their Class 12 GBSHSE results on the official website of the board -- gbshsegoa.net with their seat numbers.

Click here for more Education News
GBSHSE Goa HSSC Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Goa Board Class 12 HSSC Result Announced
Goa Board Class 12 HSSC Result Announced
AICTE Has Permitted BTech Programs In 11 Regional Languages: Dharmendra Pradhan
AICTE Has Permitted BTech Programs In 11 Regional Languages: Dharmendra Pradhan
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Live: Official Websites, Steps To Check UPMSP Result
Live | UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Live: Official Websites, Steps To Check UPMSP Result
KEAM 2021 Admit Card Released; Direct Link, Exam Date Here
KEAM 2021 Admit Card Released; Direct Link, Exam Date Here
SRM University Enters Into Collaboration With Harvard Business School
SRM University Enters Into Collaboration With Harvard Business School
.......................... Advertisement ..........................