Goa HSSC Result 2021 LIVE: GBSHSE Class 12th Results Declared; Direct Link, Official Website
GBSHSE 12th Result: As the Goa 12th exams were cancelled amid the Covid crisis, the Class 12 result has been declared on the basis of alternative assessment criteria.
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the Class 12th exam results today. Students have to use their seat numbers, school index numbers and names to access the Goa board Class 12th HSSC results. As the Goa HSSC 12th exams were cancelled amid the Covid crisis, the Class 12 results have been declared on the basis of alternative assessment criteria.
The Higher Secondary School Certificate Examinations (Class 12) were to be held from April 24 to May 18, 2021.
Candidates will have an option to appear in the examination as and when the situation becomes conducive to hold the examination for those candidates who are not satisfied with the assessment through objective criterion.
Live updates
Goa HSSC Result 12th Exams 2021
The Higher Secondary School Certificate Examinations (Class 12) were to be held from April 24 to May 18, 2021. But due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic situation, the exams were postponed and subsequently cancelled.
GBSHSE Result 2021 Vocational
For the Vocational stream, the practical/core subject carried 100 marks and the external theory component 50 marks. For non-practical subjects like English and General Foundation Course, 30 marks were provided to internal assessment and 70 to external component.
GBSHSE Result 2021 Goa Board General Stream
For the General stream, 20 marks will be allotted for internal assessment for non-practical subjects and 30 marks are allotted for Board’s practical including assignment/project.
The external component of the Board’s examination carries 70/80 marks.
GBSHSE 12th Result 2021
Students unsatisfied with Goa Board Class 12th result 2021 will also have the opportunity to appear for a special exam as and when the situation becomes conducive to hold the examination.
GBSHSE Class 12 Result: Direct Link
The direct link to check Goa Board Class 12th HSSC result -- gbshsegoa.net/#/home.
GBSHSE Result 2021 Live
The Goa board has adopted 30:30:40 formula for evaluating the theory part of all subjects for Class 12 students.
Goa Board Class 12 Result: How To Check
Go to Goa board website, GBSHSE -- gbshsegoa.net
Click on the result link
Enter the seat number, school index number and name
Submit and access the Goa board HSSC result
Goa Board 12th Result
Goa Board HSSC Result 2021
Goa Board HSSC Result 2021: Assessment Criteria
The assessment of the theory portion of 40/50/70/80 marks will be done as follows:
Subjects
NSQF/CWSN
Vocational
Practical
Non-Practical
Theory
40
50
70
80
Practical/Internal Assessment Marks
60
100
30
20
Total Marks
100
150
100
100
GBSHSE Result Goa Board
Goa Board HSSC Result 2021 Declared
GBSHSE 12th Results: Students can check their Class 12 GBSHSE results on the official website of the board -- gbshsegoa.net with their seat numbers.