Goa HSSC Result 2021 LIVE: GBSHSE Class 12th Results Declared; Direct Link, Official Website

Goa Board Class 12 result

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the Class 12th exam results today. Students have to use their seat numbers, school index numbers and names to access the Goa board Class 12th HSSC results. As the Goa HSSC 12th exams were cancelled amid the Covid crisis, the Class 12 results have been declared on the basis of alternative assessment criteria.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-book.

The Higher Secondary School Certificate Examinations (Class 12) were to be held from April 24 to May 18, 2021.

Candidates will have an option to appear in the examination as and when the situation becomes conducive to hold the examination for those candidates who are not satisfied with the assessment through objective criterion.