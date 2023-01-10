Goa Board GBSHSE 2023 Class 10 SSC Term-2 Date Sheet Out

Goa board Class 10 SSC exam dates out for term 2

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has issued the Class 10 term 2 datesheet for the 2023 board exams. The Goa board Class 10 exams will be held between April 1 and April 22. The Goa board term 2 Class 10 exams will start with the First Language paper and conclude with the Basic Cookery. GBSHSE SSC Class 10 exams will start at 9:30 am.

Practical exams in Science (General and CWSN), Geography (CWSN), History (CWSN) will start on March 1 and in pre-vocational and CWSN special subjects will start on March 13. While practical examination in NSQF subjects will start on March 3 and will be conducted by the National Skill Development Council, New Delhi.

Goa Board Date Sheet 2023 Class 10th