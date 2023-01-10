  • Home
  • Education
  • Goa Board GBSHSE 2023 Class 10 SSC Term-2 Date Sheet Out

Goa Board GBSHSE 2023 Class 10 SSC Term-2 Date Sheet Out

Goa Board Class 10 SSC Exams: The Goa board SSC Class 10 exams will be held between April 1 and April 22.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 10, 2023 8:23 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Goa Board SSC Result 2022 (Declared) Updates: GBSHSE 10th Result Available At Gbshse.info
Goa Board SSC Compartment Exam 2022 In July: GBSHSE Chairman Bhagirath G Shetye
Goa Board SSC Result 2022 Declared: Direct Link, Websites To Check
Goa Board SSC, 10th Result 2022 Declared; 92.75% Pass, Girls Outperform Boys
Goa Board SSC Result 2022: Here's How To Check GBSHSE Class 10 Results
Goa Board To Announce GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 Today
Goa Board GBSHSE 2023 Class 10 SSC Term-2 Date Sheet Out
Goa board Class 10 SSC exam dates out for term 2
New Delhi:

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has issued the Class 10 term 2 datesheet for the 2023 board exams. The Goa board Class 10 exams will be held between April 1 and April 22. The Goa board term 2 Class 10 exams will start with the First Language paper and conclude with the Basic Cookery. GBSHSE SSC Class 10 exams will start at 9:30 am.

Recommended: Goa Board SSC Previous Year Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

Also See: Class 10th Board Exams Preparation Tips. Check Now

Latest: Career Guidance Test to choose the right Career Path for you. Start Now

Practical exams in Science (General and CWSN), Geography (CWSN), History (CWSN) will start on March 1 and in pre-vocational and CWSN special subjects will start on March 13. While practical examination in NSQF subjects will start on March 3 and will be conducted by the National Skill Development Council, New Delhi.

Goa Board Date Sheet 2023 Class 10th

Goa Board Date Sheet 2023 Class 10th

Date

Subjects

April 1, 2023

First Language

April 3, 2023

Third Language

April 5, 2023

Mathematics Level 2

April 6, 2023

Fundamentals of Bakery

April 8, 2023

Mathematics Level 1 (Regular)

April 10, 2023

Second Language

April 11, 2023

Tailoring and Cutting (CWSN)

April 12, 2023

Science

April 13, 2023

Drawing and Painting

April 15, 2023

Social Science, History and Political Science

April 17, 2023

Social Science Paper 2
Geography and Economics

April 18, 2023

Automobile
IT/ ITeS
Retail
Beauty and Wellness
Apparel
Construction
Agriculture
Telecommunications
Logistics
Tourism and Hospitality
Electronics
Plumber
Health Care
Banking, Financial Service and Insurance

April 19, 2023

Basic Floriculture
Desktop Publishing

April 20, 2023

Pre-Vocational Subjects

April 21, 2023

Data Processing

April 22, 2023

Basic Cookery

Click here for more Education News
GOA board exam goa ssc exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
XAT 2023 Answe Key Out At Xatonline.in; Steps To Check
XAT 2023 Answe Key Out At Xatonline.in; Steps To Check
Devise Mechanisms To Allow Students To Pursue 2 Academic Programmes Simultaneously: UGC To Universities
Devise Mechanisms To Allow Students To Pursue 2 Academic Programmes Simultaneously: UGC To Universities
Delhi University Celebrates World Hindi Day, Promotes Hindi Language
Delhi University Celebrates World Hindi Day, Promotes Hindi Language
Bombay High Court Refuses To Defer JEE Main 2023; Says Delaying Exam Will Have ‘Cascading Effect’
Bombay High Court Refuses To Defer JEE Main 2023; Says Delaying Exam Will Have ‘Cascading Effect’
Banaras Hindu University Forms Steering Committee On International Collaborations, Admissions
Banaras Hindu University Forms Steering Committee On International Collaborations, Admissions
.......................... Advertisement ..........................