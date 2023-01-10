Goa Board GBSHSE 2023 Class 10 SSC Term-2 Date Sheet Out
Goa Board Class 10 SSC Exams: The Goa board SSC Class 10 exams will be held between April 1 and April 22.
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has issued the Class 10 term 2 datesheet for the 2023 board exams. The Goa board Class 10 exams will be held between April 1 and April 22. The Goa board term 2 Class 10 exams will start with the First Language paper and conclude with the Basic Cookery. GBSHSE SSC Class 10 exams will start at 9:30 am.
Practical exams in Science (General and CWSN), Geography (CWSN), History (CWSN) will start on March 1 and in pre-vocational and CWSN special subjects will start on March 13. While practical examination in NSQF subjects will start on March 3 and will be conducted by the National Skill Development Council, New Delhi.
Goa Board Date Sheet 2023 Class 10th
Date
Subjects
April 1, 2023
First Language
April 3, 2023
Third Language
April 5, 2023
Mathematics Level 2
April 6, 2023
Fundamentals of Bakery
April 8, 2023
Mathematics Level 1 (Regular)
April 10, 2023
Second Language
April 11, 2023
Tailoring and Cutting (CWSN)
April 12, 2023
Science
April 13, 2023
Drawing and Painting
April 15, 2023
Social Science, History and Political Science
April 17, 2023
Social Science Paper 2
April 18, 2023
Automobile
April 19, 2023
Basic Floriculture
April 20, 2023
Pre-Vocational Subjects
April 21, 2023
Data Processing
April 22, 2023
Basic Cookery